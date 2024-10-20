Fourth celebrity to leave Strictly feels they already ‘won’ the show

Former footballer Paul Merson has become the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

However, the 56-year-old pundit was not disheartened by leaving the BBC show on Sunday, saying he feels he has “won” by learning to dance.

Merson and professional partner Karen Hauer faced JLS star JB Gill and dance partner Amy Dowden in the dance off.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden, Paul Merson and Karen Hauer found themselves in the bottom two on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/Guy Levy)

Despite Gill and Dowden being awarded 30 points from the judges for their jive routine to Outkast’s Hey Ya! they found themselves at the bottom following the public vote.

On Saturday, Merson and Hauer came bottom of the leaderboard with 19 points from the judges for their samba to Car Wash by R&B group Rose Royce, and were followed by Morning Live doctor Punam Krishan on 21 points, TV personality Pete Wicks on 22 points, and hockey player turned presenter Sam Quek on 26 points.

The judges all favoured Gill and Dowden over Merson and Hauer after they performed their routines again.

Ex-Arsenal player Merson said: “It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing – everybody. There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice.

Paul Merson embraced the other Strictly contestants (BBC/Guy Levy)

“It’s been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I’ve had a great teacher.

“She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it. I can dance now – I’ve won because I can dance, I couldn’t dance before and I can half dance now. It’s a bonus, absolute bonus.”

Hauer told Merson: “You’ve been a joy. I’ve never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved.

“You’re what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

Gill wrote on Instagram that it was “heartbreaking” to be in the dance-off with Merson as they both have “have children a similar age, we’ve stood on the sidelines of the football pitch together and now shared a dance floor together”.

He added: “You smashed your time on the show Paul and I’m sad to see you leave the competition but of course I’m excited that Amy and I get to dance again next week.”

Sophie Ellis Bextor returned to Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/Guy Levy)

On Sunday’s results show former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, who has since become a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, choreographed Nancy Xu and Dianne Buswell’s paso doble to Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by Santa Esmeralda.

Former Strictly contestant Sophie Ellis-Bextor also returned to the show to perform her new single Freedom Of The Night.

The remaining 11 couples will take to the dancefloor in a Halloween Special when Strictly returns live on Saturday October 26 at 6.25pm with the results show on Sunday October 27 at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.