Natasha Hamilton announces Atomic Kitten departure after 26 years

Natasha Hamilton has announced that she is leaving girl group Atomic Kitten after 26 years to focus on her solo career.

The singer, 42, first joined the group in 1999 alongside Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona, who was later replaced by Jenny Frost.

Hamilton said her time with the group, known for hits including The Tide Is High and Whole Again, had not “always been smooth” but she “wouldn’t change a thing”.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she wrote: “At the beginning of the year I didn’t know how to juggle being a Kitten, whilst also trying to break out as a solo artist, but I gave it a go and I have to say, it’s been tough.

“Mainly because I go from being this strong, empowered woman, building a brand new career, to transporting back to a version of myself I really have outgrown.

“I have been living in two worlds and it really has been difficult navigating both.

“26 incredible years, writing so many wonderful chapters, but now the time has come for me to close the book on this one.”

The girl group released their debut album, Right Now, in 2000 and their follow-up, Feels So Good, in 2002, which both went to number one.

Their third and final record, Ladies Night, which included a cover of Kool & The Gang’s hit track of the same name, peaked at number five.

Band members of Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon with former member Jenny Frost (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, their tracks Whole Again, Eternal Flame and The Tide Is High (Get The Feeling) all proved popular and topped the singles charts.

Over the years the group has reunited for various projects with various line-ups, with Hamilton and McClarnon being the two remaining active members.

The group rose to prominence again in recent years after recording a remake of Whole Again in support of England at the 2020 Euros, titled Southgate You’re the One (Football’s Coming Home Again).

Reflecting on her time with the group, Hamilton said: “The ride hasn’t always been smooth but I wouldn’t change a single thing.

“I’ve laughed and cried many a time with the girls, experienced so many surreal moments and been blessed with a career spanning 26 years – it’s been incredible and something I will always cherish.”

The mother-of-five said Sunday would mark her last Atomic Kitten performance for the foreseeable future before she turns to concentrating on her new ventures.

Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton from Atomic Kitten (Peter Byrne/PA)

She added: “AK was always there to pick me up and get me back on my feet, both mentally and financially – and that’s something I will always be eternally grateful for.

“But for me, right now, this is what I need to do to be able to focus on all the things that mean a lot to me.”

She thanked the fans who have support them over the decades for being “incredible” and praised her remaining bandmate McClarnon.

“Liz, I wish you all the luck and love in the world with your work ventures and all the amazing things that are still to come in life for you – it’s been one hell of a ride!!”, she added.