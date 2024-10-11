Carol Vorderman quits LBC radio show after ‘health scare’
The former Countdown star said she was following the advice of her family and friends to slow down.
Carol Vorderman said she will not be continuing with her Sunday radio show on LBC after suffering “burn out” from seven-day working weeks.
The former Countdown star said she was following the advice of her family and friends after a “health scare” two weeks ago, which saw her in hospital overnight.
“Luckily, after many scans and checks, we know that I don’t have any underlying health issues whatsoever,” Vorderman said in a post on Instagram.
However, the broadcaster said she was taking the health scare as a “warning sign to slow down slightly”, announcing she had “decided to cut my work back to weekdays for now”.
“I am very fed up about it, but I have made the decision that I can no longer do my Sunday show on LBC which is a very hard decision to come to but I couldn’t see anything else I could do,” she said in the Instagram video.
The 63-year-old said her time on the radio show had been “really lively and a total joy”, but described it as “one of those things”.
“The good news is that I’ll still be part of the LBC family (they’re a good family) from time to time – so stand by for more details,” she said.
“I am very sad about it but I shall be continuing to make mischief – just not seven days a week in the future,” she added.