British YouTuber Yung Filly appears in court over rape allegations in Australia

British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court on charges of rape and assault.

The internet personality, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth where the alleged incident occurred.

The 29-year-old appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday where the charges were read but no pleas were entered, the PA news agency understands.

Yung Filly took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA)

Barrientos faces four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has also been charged with another count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on, or to, their neck.

The online star is said to have sexually assaulted a woman aged in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on Saturday September 28.

During his court hearing, Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions and a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), alongside a surety of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), the PA news agency understands.

Yung Filly and Chunkz after winning Best Media Personality at the Mobo Awards in 2021 (Jacob King/PA)

The case has next been listed in Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 at 9.30am for a committal mention.

In a press release, the Government of Western Australia said the “investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents” to come forward.

Representatives for Barrientos have been contacted for comment.

Barrientos has appeared on several BBC shows and is known for collaborating with the YouTube collective Beta Squad.

The rapper, who was on tour in Australia, has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) on Channel 4.

Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.

In 2021, he won best media personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow online personality Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.