Strictly Come Dancing introduces icons week in celebration of music stars

Strictly Come Dancing is to introduce a week celebrating music “icons” from across the decades.

On Wednesday evening, it was announced on spin-off show It Takes Two that icons week will make its debut on the BBC One dancing show on November 2.

The new addition to the show will become part of the 20th-anniversary series and beyond, with the couples taking to the ballroom floor to honour well-known musicians by dancing to their songs.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals (BBC/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Marking icons week, the professional dancers will perform a Beyonce medley, with Johannes Radebe channelling his inner Sasha Fierce as the protagonist in the routine, during the results show on Sunday November 3.

The other special weeks in Strictly are movie week, musicals and Blackpool.

This year’s movie week saw the professionals transform into minions from the Despicable Me franchise, with Kai Widdrington embodying the grouchy supervillain Gru.

They also performed a “rom-com-inspired” routine during Sunday’s results show where singer Toyah Willcox and her dancer partner Neil Jones became the second couple booted off the show after Olympian Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova were voted off on September 29.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles missed last weekend’s movie week due to a knee injury after falling during rehearsals.