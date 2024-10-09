Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Sir Steve McQueen’s Blitz opens BFI London Film Festival

The cast arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the film’s world premiere.

Saoirse Ronan

Blitz, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, has launched the 68th BFI London Film Festival.

The Second World War-set film stars Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan as a mother and son, alongside Stephen Graham, Paul Weller, Benjamin Clementine, Harris Dickinson and Kathy Burke.

Steve McQueen, Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan, and Paul Weller
Steve McQueen, Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan and Paul Weller (Ian West/PA)
Saoirse Ronan and Sir Steve McQueen
Saoirse Ronan and Sir Steve McQueen (Ian West/PA)
Paul Weller and Saoirse Ronan embrace
Paul Weller and Saoirse Ronan embrace during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters
Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters (Ian West/PA)
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan (Ian West/PA)
Elliott Heffernan
Elliott Heffernan (Ian West/PA)
Steve McQueen, Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan
Steve McQueen, Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan (Ian West/PA)
Sir Steve McQueen and his family
Sir Steve McQueen (second left) and his family (Ian West/PA)
Harris Dickinson
Harris Dickinson (Ian West/PA)
Benjamin Clementine
Benjamin Clementine (Ian West/PA)
