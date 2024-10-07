Frank Skinner to launch podcast with previous co-hosts after Absolute Radio exit

Comedian and presenter Frank Skinner will return to the mic with a podcast version of his popular radio show featuring his previous co-hosts Emily Dean and Pierre Novellie.

The first episode of the twice-weekly show, Frank Off The Radio, The Frank Skinner Podcast, will be made available on October 11, in partnership with podcast-hosting network Adelicious.

Skinner, 67, previously presented Absolute Radio’s breakfast slot, The Frank Skinner Show, until May this year after 15 years at the station.

The comedian said: “It’s like in those old movies when the kids get rejected by the big theatre and one of them says ‘Why don’t we do the show right here in the barn?’

Frank Skinner was made an MBE for services to entertainment in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I think the barn will suit us fine.”

Skinner, who was made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list, had been on Absolute Radio since 2009 and was inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame in December 2015.

His show won a number of gold awards at the Radio Academy’s Audio And Radio Industry Awards (Arias) including best entertainment/comedy production in 2017 and best community programming for his conversation with Al Gore.

He announced his departure in March, saying at the time that he did not take the news well.

In a pre-recorded show, he said: “My manager (called) … you know every year, about this time, we’ve just celebrated our 15th anniversary on the show, so obviously that means the new contract is coming, and every year I do self-deprecating jokes about the fact that we probably won’t get it renewed.

“Guess what?! Yeah, we didn’t! So, um, we’re not just going now, I’m not going to say bye and that’s the end, we’ve got, like, several other, we’ve got some notice to serve, but um yeah, but no that was um … that’s it!’”

The radio and TV presenter is currently touring his stand-up show titled 30 Years Of Dirt across the UK.

Skinner launched a podcast in 2020 called Frank Skinner’s Poetry Podcast, with a ninth series released earlier this year.

He is also know for presenting BBC One’s comedy talk show Room 101 and several series of Portrait/Landscape Artist Of The Year for Sky Arts.

Frank Skinner Off The Radio, The Frank Skinner Podcast, produced by Avalon, will be available from October 11 and can be listened to and downloaded on all mainstream podcast platforms.