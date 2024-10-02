Dame Harriet Walter embodies Margaret Thatcher for new Channel 4 drama
Steve Coogan plays journalist Brian Walden in the two-part series about his 1989 interview with the then-prime minister.
Dame Harriet Walter can be seen embodying Margaret Thatcher in first look images for a new Channel 4 drama.
Brian And Margaret tells the story of the 1989 TV interview between the then-prime minister and journalist Brian Walden, played by Steve Coogan, which became a national talking point and set in train a series of events that ended with her resignation the following year.
Dame Harriet, who is known for playing Lady Caroline Collingwood in Emmy-winning series Succession and Deborah in Ted Lasso, is pictured sitting opposite the Alan Partridge star.
The 74-year-old actress wears a navy blue ensemble and has perfectly coiffed hair, while Coogan, 58, is dressed in a dark coloured suit.
The pair sit on black chairs on a beige TV set, mimicking the one from the real interview.
In another image, Dame Harriet sits at a desk in front of a wall featuring the words “Strong and free”, alongside a poster that says “Vote for Margaret Thatcher”.
The two hour-long episodes have been written by Dear England playwright James Graham and directed by Bafta-winning film-maker Stephen Frears.
The drama is based on a book by political editor and TV producer Rob Burley called Why Is This Lying Bastard Lying to Me?: Searching For The Truth On Political TV.
Another high-profile TV interview, between journalist Emily Maitlis and the Duke of York, was recently dramatised and made into a three-part series called A Very Royal Scandal, released to Prime Video last month.
– Brian And Margaret will be screened on Channel 4 next year.