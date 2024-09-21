Strictly celebrates Nick Knowles’ birthday in first live show of 2024

Strictly Come Dancing celebrated Nick Knowles’ birthday during the first live show of the series by gifting the DIY SOS star a cake.

The BBC One dance competition has returned for its 20th anniversary series amid an investigation launched by the corporation following allegations made about former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice by his 2023 celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington.

Knowles, who was celebrating his 62nd birthday, and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk opened the show with a jive to We Built This City by Starship.

Judge Anton Du Beke said they were “uplifting” and added that he felt “elated” after watching their performance which scored 18 points from the judges.

After their performance Knowles was gifted a cake from professional dancer Carlos Gu who, appearing in a hi-vis jacket and builder’s hat, grabbed a piece of the baked good and pushed it in Knowles’ face.

Elsewhere former field hockey player Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin performed a foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes.

Quek, who was given 23 points from the judges, was told by Motsi Mabuse that she was “shining” while head judge Shirley Ballas told her she had “attitude”.

Last weekend the Strictly launch show saw performances from the professionals with a celebratory dance marking the return of Amy Dowden, who missed out on having a celebrity dance partner last year amid treatment for breast cancer.

Before its new series and amid the behavioural allegations the BBC said it would introduce new welfare measures including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.