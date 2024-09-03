US reality star Jax Taylor diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD

Vanderpump Rules and The Valley star Jax Taylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The 45-year-old said he was “scared of the unknown” when he checked himself into an intensive inpatient treatment facility last month.

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD,” Taylor wrote in a post on Instagram.

“It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”

Taylor described mental health as a “lifelong battle of not letting it control you, but rather you learning to control it”.

Bipolar is a mental health disorder characterised by severe mood swings, while PTSD is a condition caused by distressing events, according to the NHS website.

Taylor said: “Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me.

“Your messages have helped me more than you know.”

It comes after it was reported that fellow reality star Brittany Cartwright had filed for divorce from Taylor, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The pair rose to fame on US reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, appearing on spin-off TV shows including Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky and most recently starring in The Valley.

They married in 2019 and share a three-year-old son named Cruz.