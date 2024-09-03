Liam Gallagher stars in new Stone Island campaign and says ‘life’s been great’

Liam Gallagher has been unveiled as one of the faces for a new Stone Island campaign and told the clothing brand that “life’s been great”.

It comes after the music artist and his brother Noel announced last week that they had put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming Oasis’s long-awaited reunion.

Liam stars in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2024 to 2025 campaign, alongside DJ Peggy Gou, actor Russell Tovey and skateboarder Sage Elsesser.

The 51-year-old from Manchester is known for wearing parkas, including those made by Stone Island, and can be seen donning an archive piece in cotton canvas for the new collection.

In an interview with the company Liam was asked what advice he would give to his younger self and said: “Life’s been great.

“It’s had its ups and downs. But at the end of the day, you are playing it.”

He also revealed he gets up “at four or five in the morning” and that he usually eats porridge for breakfast.

“Then if I’m feeling really rock ‘n’ roll I’ll have some almonds on it and a bit of honey”, he said.

Stone Island said its new project, Community As A Form Of Research, is “dedicated to defining what makes the brand’s global community so distinct.”

Brit-pop band Oasis, who split nearly 15 years ago, announced their long awaited reunion on August 27.

On August 31, they revealed general sale tickets to their UK and Ireland gigs had sold out in less than a day.

Some fans were left shocked by standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster due to demand, and in response the Culture Secretary pledged to look into the use of dynamic pricing in its forthcoming Government review of the secondary gig sales market.

Following the ticket furore, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 450 complaints about Ticketmaster adverts for the Oasis gigs.

The band’s UK and Ireland shows are taking place in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin next year.