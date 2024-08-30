US star Justin Theroux is engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom

American Psycho star Justin Theroux has proposed to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, the PA news agency understands.

Bloom appeared to debut her engagement ring while at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy for the world premiere of Tim Burton’s much-anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – starring Theroux.

A day later the couple, who were first linked in February 2023, posed on the red carpet at the UK premiere of the film.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston (Ian West/PA)

The follow-up film features a reunion for Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara; while Theroux joined the cast alongside Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Theroux was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston from 2015 for two years, after getting engaged in August 2012.

Announcing their split in 2018, Aniston and Theroux said in a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”