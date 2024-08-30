Charli XCX to star alongside Olivia Wilde in ‘provocative’ film I Want Your Sex

British singer Charli XCX is to star alongside Olivia Wilde in a film about desire and fantasy called I Want Your Sex.

The Mercury Prize-nominated star has been enjoying a wave of success following the release of her sixth studio album which has inspired the “Brat summer” trend.

The forthcoming movie, described as “provocative”, follows Elliot, played by Cooper Hoffman, who lands an exciting job for renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy, played by The OC actress Wilde.

Olivia Wilde attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year (Doug Peters/PA)

Erika taps him to become her sexual muse but Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as she takes him into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

The 32-year-old Boys singer is also to star in Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of the cult classic, Faces Of Death.

The music artist, real name Charlotte Aitchison, was recently nominated for the Mercury Prize album of the year for her record Brat, having previously been nominated in 2020 for How I’m Feeling Now.

Earlier in the month she soared to number one on the UK singles chart following the release of her Guess remix with US pop singer Billie Eilish.

Despite missing out on the number one spot in the UK albums chart, Brat has proved popular in online spaces such as TikTok where users and celebrities, including Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, have danced along to the track Apple.

Production of I Want Your Sex is to begin in October this year in Los Angeles.