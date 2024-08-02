Huw Edwards mural in Welsh hometown painted over by artist

A mural of former BBC News anchor Huw Edwards has been removed from his Welsh hometown after he admitted having indecent images of children.

The artwork was part of a bigger mural unveiled in the presenter’s home village of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, in 2023.

Artist Steve Jenkins is said to have painted over the portrait on Tuesday after it was announced Edwards had been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

Huw Edwards admitted three counts of making indecent images of children. (Ian West/PA)

Edwards later admitted having 41 indecent images of children, with seven being of the most serious type, sent to him by a convicted paedophile.

“It’s such a shame to have to do it but charges like that are disgraceful,” Mr Jenkins, from Llanelli, told the BBC after painting over the artwork.

“I feel deeply saddened to have to remove it as the whole village loved it when it was first done.

“I was given the topic of the village to base the mural on and we thought it would be nice if Huw was included.”

The artwork featured alongside many eye-catching murals designed by the local artist to freshen up an underpass, which Edwards had visited after it was completed.

“It was lovely, he brought his mum along to see it and that’s why this is such a bitter pill to swallow,” Mr Jenkins told the BBC.