Doctor Who episode featuring voice of Huw Edwards to be redubbed for BBC iPlayer

A Doctor Who episode featuring the voice of Huw Edwards has been temporarily removed from BBC iPlayer to be redubbed, the PA news agency understands.

It comes after the former BBC News presenter admitted to having indecent images of children, with seven of the 41 being of the most serious type.

The 2006 episode stars David Tennant and Billie Piper as the Doctor and his companion Rose Tyler, who travel to the future to the London 2012 Olympics where Edwards’ voice can be heard from a televised BBC news report.

Billie Piper and David Tennant arrive for the National Television Awards in 2006 (Jane Mingay/PA)

The instalment titled Fear Her from season two of the sci-fi drama was removed temporarily from BBC iPlayer on Friday to be redubbed, PA understands.

“As you would expect we are actively considering the availability of our archive,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“While we don’t routinely delete content from the BBC archive as it is a matter of historical record, we do consider the continued use and re-use of material on a case-by-case basis.”