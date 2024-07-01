Dua Lipa announces Wembley Stadium show following Glastonbury triumph

Dua Lipa has announced that she will perform at Wembley Stadium next summer following her acclaimed headline performance at Glastonbury on Friday.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all!” she said.

“I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The singer will take to the stage on June 20 2025, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday July 12.

O2 customers will get early access to tickets from 10am on Wednesday July 10 via the Priority app.

Lipa described her headline set at Glastonbury as the “best night of my life”.

The pop star performed hit after hit as she took to the Pyramid Stage, performing tracks such as These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

The performance prompted a post-Glastonbury chart surge and she faces a battle with Imagine Dragons for this week’s UK number one album.

Radical Optimism, which was released on May 3, has jumped 25 places in the UK albums chart following Friday’s show, which was also broadcast live on the BBC.

It puts her less than 300 units behind the Las Vegas-based pop band’s Loom, which was released last Friday.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos from her set on Instagram, she wrote: “Best night of my life!!! Headlining Glastonbury 2024 – beyond my wildest dreams and I’m still taking it all in!!!

“Thank you thank you everyone who came to see us! Believe in the magic because it’s real!!!”

The headline set saw her bring out surprise guest Kevin Parker from Tame Impala.

The pair performed The Less I Know The Better from his band’s 2015 album Currents.