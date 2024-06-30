Sophie Rundle ‘riding heavenly wave of perfect love’ after birth of second child

Sophie Rundle says she is riding a “heavenly wave of perfect love” following the birth of her second child.

The British actress, known for playing Thomas Shelby’s sister Ada Thorne in BBC gangster saga Peaky Blinders and Anne Lister’s love interest, Ann Walker, in BBC drama Gentleman Jack, shared a photo of her new son relaxing against her chest.

Rundle wrote on Instagram: “He’s here. I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love.

“I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection everytime I put him in one of his brother’s old baby grows. (I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love.”

Rundle also thanked Stroud Maternity Hospital for “bringing him here so safely and happily and for looking after us so expertly, we are so grateful”.

She is in a relationship with actor Matt Stokoe, known for fantasy series Cursed, true crime drama The Hunt For Raoul Moat and superhero show Misfits.

They reportedly met on the set of the period drama Jamestown, set shortly after the British colony of the same name was founded in the 17th century.

The couple had their first child in 2021.