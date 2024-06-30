Michael J Fox on ‘mind-blowing’ surprise appearance with Coldplay at Glastonbury

Michael J Fox has said it was “mind-blowing” to perform with Coldplay on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The Back To The Future star, 63, joined the British rock band on stage to play guitar on their hit, Fix You, during their headline set on Saturday night at Worthy Farm.

The band made history as they became the first act to headline the festival five times.

Fox shared photos from his time at the festival, including of himself on stage in a wheelchair with his team and of himself in a wheelchair in front of a hoarding that reads “Optimism is a political act”.

He wrote: “My team : Lauren, John and Jeff and Steve.

“Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us.

“And many thanks to (Coldplay members) Chris (Martin), Will (Champion), Johnny (Buckland), Guy (Berryman) and Phil (Harvey).

“Oh yeah in case you were wondering … it was f****** mind blowing.

“There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time. More pics to come.”

The activist and former Hollywood actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.

Fox first noticed a tremor in his little finger before his diagnosis at the age of 29 and the progressive neurological condition has severely affected his mobility. He has suffered broken bones from numerous falls.

He announced his retirement from on-screen work in 2020, having been open about how the disease affected his memory and made it difficult to remember dialogue.

Fox founded the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research in 2000, which has raised more than two billion dollars (£1.58 billion).

In 2023, he starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson’s impacted his life.

As well as starring in the Back To The Future trilogy, Fox is known for films including Teen Wolf and Doc Hollywood along with the TV series Spin City.

In February, he received a standing ovation after making a surprise appearance in a wheelchair at the Bafta film awards in London to present the best film award to Sir Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.