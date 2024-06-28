Chance Perdomo’s mother sets up foundation to keep his ‘legacy and memory alive’

The mother of late actor Chance Perdomo has announced a foundation has been set up in his name to honour “the causes he cared so deeply about”.

The American-born star, who was raised in the UK, was known for playing Andre Anderson in the superhero show Gen V, a spin-off of the satirical TV series The Boys.

It was previously reported that 27-year-old Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident in March this year.

Perdomo’s mother Monica shared a statement on his official Instagram page, announcing the Chance Perdomo Foundation.

“As his mother, I am deeply committed to keeping his legacy and memory alive,” she said.

“In honour of Chance’s passion and the causes he cared so deeply about, we are in the process of establishing the Chance Perdomo Foundation.

“This foundation will support the initiatives that Chance was passionate about, ensuring that his spirit and values continue to make a positive impact on the world.”

The foundation aims to “focus on initiatives that Chance would have championed such as mental health awareness, arts education, and the rescue and welfare of dogs”, its website said.

Chance Perdomo died earlier this year (MediaPunchInc/Alamy/PA)

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of the Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation in which he played Ambrose Spellman.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, he grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

He was nominated for a Bafta for best actor for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt in 2019.

His death marked an “incredibly difficult time” for his family, his mother Monica said.

“Chance was not only a talented actor but also a kind, compassionate and beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many.

“I have kept quiet as you can imagine, to take time to process all of this which has been incredibly difficult and daunting.”

She concluded the statement thanking those for their “unwavering love and support”.

“Your kindness and compassion have been a beacon of light in our darkest moments,” she added.