US rapper Killer Mike expected to avoid charges after Grammys arrest

Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges over an alleged physical altercation which led to his arrest at the 2024 Grammy awards.

The US rapper, real name Michael Render, recently completed community service after he was arrested for a “misdemeanour battery” – having scooped three Grammy awards earlier in the night during a star-studded ceremony.

“Mr Render has successfully completed the office’s hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed.

“We have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney told the PA news agency.

Killer Mike performing on stage at the BottleRock 2023 Music Festival (Ken Howard/Alamy/PA)

The 49-year-old was escorted in handcuffs by police at the Crypto.com Arena in February, in video footage posted to social media.

It came after the star celebrated several Grammy wins on stage during the pre-broadcast ceremony.

He picked up best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael, while his track Scientists And Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane won best rap song and best rap performance.

Collecting his awards on stage, Killer Mike said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap … we keep hip hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

He later added: “You cannot tell me dreams do not come true.”

His previous Grammy win came in 2003, scooping best rap performance by a duo or group after featuring on Outkast’s track titled The Whole World.

A representative for Killer Mike has been contacted for comment.