Khloe Kardashian ‘excited for fresh decade’ as she celebrates milestone birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared a birthday tribute to herself to mark her 40th birthday celebrations.

The US reality star crafted a video starring her two children, whom she shares with basketball player Tristan Thompson, as well as photo with her late father Robert Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Kardashian said she was “deeply grateful for every moment” in the Instagram video caption, which was played to a voiceover from Eviewhy titled The Thing About Birthdays.

“I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store,” she added.

Among those celebrating her milestone birthday was “momager” Kris, who wished her “beautiful, delicious angel” a happy birthday.

“You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made,” the business mogul said on Instagram.

“You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me.

“You are everyone’s favorite auntie and literally have dedicated and devoted yourself to your babies and to all of your nieces and nephews and are everyone’s hero.

“You are such a joyful, happy, funny slice of life and when I’m with you, you always make me feel so special and so happy to be around you.”

Kris thanked her daughter for being a “glass half full” person and “for always looking at life through such a positive lens”.

The family rose to fame on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

The show became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast including Khloe’s sisters Kourtney, Kim, Kylie and Kendall.

A new series by Disney+, titled The Kardashians, launched in 2022 and follows on from its predecessor in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Khloe’s birthday comes after the series teased that next week’s episode will reveal details about Kris’s scan.

At the end of Thursday’s episode, Kris says: “I wanted to tell you guys something, I had my scan and – this just makes me really emotional – but they found something.”

It comes after a trailer for the series in May, in which Kris said doctors had found a “little tumour”.