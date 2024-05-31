Jennifer Lopez cancels US tour dates: ‘I am completely heartsick’

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her This Is Me… Live tour dates in the US.

On Friday, Live Nation announced the 2024 summer tour was cancelled, saying: “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Lopez addressed her fans through her On the Jlo newsletter, writing: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

Jennifer Lopez performing onstage (Emma McIntyre/Global Citizen Vax Live)

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

It comes amid speculation over her marriage with actor Ben Affleck and rumours of poor ticket sales for the tour.

The tour was initially in support of her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now and was set to kick off in Orlando on June 26.

Live Nation reassured fans that they will be automatically refunded in a statement.