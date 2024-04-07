Gemma Collins reveals plans to have three wedding ceremonies

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has revealed she plans to have three wedding ceremonies and might get Jedward to walk her down the aisle.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 43, and her partner Rami Hawash got engaged earlier this year while on holiday in the Maldives.

The couple, who have been engaged before but called off the wedding, said it was “official this time”.

Speaking to OK! magazine about the proposal, Collins said: “He’s finally put a ring on it.”

“It was the best surprise when Rami proposed. I wasn’t even wearing a bra. But I wouldn’t change a thing,” she added.

Businessman Hawash arranged to have roses flown to them from the main city of the Maldives for his beach proposal plan.

He also worked with the jeweller who made an engagement ring for Collins’ mother to help create the perfect one for his partner, as well as taking inspiration from royal family rings due to her love of the monarchs.

The couple are considering their plans for the big day, which they believe will be in winter 2026.

Collins said: “Rami turns 50 that year too, so it’ll be a huge celebration. I spoke to an astrologer and they said that is the luckiest year to get married.”

She added that her plan is to have three separate ceremonies, explaining: “The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family.”

The TV star is still debating what her wedding dress will look like as she said she would love something like the lace gown Lady Gaga wore in the 2021 film House Of Gucci, her favourite movie, or she may go back to her Essex roots and wear an “over the top” outfit.

On the big day, she plans to have DJ Fat Tony perform a set and some of her former Towie castmates may be in attendance.

Discussing the role Irish singing twins Jedward will play at her wedding, she said: “I joked to my mum that I might have them walk me down the aisle – they are my dog’s godfathers, after all. They’re honestly like family to me, I adore them.”

The couple plan to have a Tuscan-themed engagement party later this year.

Collins said: “It’ll be very rustic and I want everyone walking barefoot in my garden with thousands of flowers and candles.

“It won’t be anything formal but I have put in a call to Andrea Bocelli to see if he’ll sing for us.

“I also want singing waiters and the whole menu needs to be Italian-themed.”