Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper releases charity rap about disliking sheep

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is releasing a rap about his dislike of sheep to raise funds for a farming charity.

The track I Can’t Stand Sheep! comes out on Thursday, with all profit going to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI),

Farming contractor Cooper, 25, known for his outspoken views on sheep, said: “Never did I think I’d be saying these words, that I’m releasing a record.

“When you listen to it, you’ll realise why I didn’t ever think it was possible – my singing voice isn’t a match for my farming skills by any stretch. I had a lot of fun recording it and I hope that people like it, but there is also a serious side to it.

“I wanted to make sure that if people are struggling they have somewhere to reach out to.”

Set to the tune of The Floral Dance, the single also includes the RABI’s helpline number to raise awareness for the charity, which provides financial, emotional and practical help.

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper (Paul Nicholls/Royal Agricultural University)

Cooper, who helps former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson with the day-to-day running of his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire, has set up an bursary for Royal Agricultural University (RAU) students.

He has also released two books, Britain According To Kaleb: The Wonderful World Of Country Life, a follow-up to his bestseller The World According To Kaleb.

Cooper is leaving Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, for a theatre tour of the UK, starting in January and ending in March.

The third series of Amazon’s Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm is expected to be released this year.