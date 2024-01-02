Northern Ireland’s oldest cinema looks forward to new era

The long history of Belfast’s oldest remaining cinema will be celebrated as it looks forward to its future.

The Strand in east Belfast originally opened on December 7 1935 showing the film Bright Eyes, starring Shirley Temple and James Dunn, who are immortalised in a mural on the side of the building.

The art deco picture house survived the bombing blitzes of the Second World War and changing entertainment tastes in the intervening decades while scores of others closed.

Now a £6.5 million redevelopment will see three screens upgraded and a cafe added, as well as a museum aspect to celebrate is history.

Heritage officer Rosie Hickey has been collecting stories on the history of the cinema, which included talking to 100-year-old Perry Zachary who attended the opening of the Strand in 1935.

He was 12 years old and recalls watching the cinema being built before watching Bright Eyes on the opening night.

Ms Hickey said the Strand opened at a boom time for cinemas, and was followed by the Astoria in nearby Ballyhackamore in 1936.

There were scores of others, including the Picturedrome in Mountpottinger Road and the Willowfield in Woodstock Road, but the Strand is the only one still operating as a cinema.

Ms Hickey described the inspiration for the building, close to the world-famous Belfast shipyards, as “nautical with porthole-type windows”.

It was also extremely opulent, with blue velvet seats, plush gold and blue carpet, and central heating, a rarity at the time.

“For those living nearby in terrace houses during the hungry ’30s, it would have been so luxurious,” said Ms Hickey.

“That metaphor of being in the ship, it’s so appropriate because a lot of people have talked about… going to the cinema was like travelling to a different world, escaping, so the idea of boarding this ship and going to different world, it’s really lovely.

“A lot of people still refer to cinemas as picture palaces, and you can really understand why, that feeling of escapism, and going to a different world – you could become one of these glamorous movie stars for a couple of hours.”

Previous visitors to the Strand cinema have included Northern Ireland’s former first minister Arlene Foster (right) and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Some of the key dates in the Strand’s history include the Queen’s coronation in June 1953 when many people went to watch the ceremony on the big screen.

It became a variety theatre in 1984 and hosted acts including The Drifters and the Nolan Sisters, but in 1988 it reopened as a cinema again, offering four screens.

The latest redevelopment will see three screens remaining and being upgraded, while screen four will become a cafe.

Ms Hickey said: “We’ve very much evolved over the years in response to changing tastes, changing context, but we’ve always stayed with the local community, even with events such as our ‘silver screenings’ showing classics.

“In the last year or two, we’ve actually had weddings.

“So, people are so fond of the building, they’ve have such a connection with it. It’s testament for the affection people have for the Strand.”

The redevelopment will include a living museum experience showcasing the history of the cinema, live performance spaces, and enhanced backstage facilities.

The building will close in February and is expected to reopen in mid-2025, in time to mark the Strand’s 90th birthday.