Kathy Griffin finds comfort with Jane Fonda amid divorce from Randy Bick

Comedian Kathy Griffin has said she has been comforted by actress Jane Fonda amid her divorce from husband Randy Bick.

Griffin, 63, married Bick in a 2020 ceremony officiated by actress Lily Tomlin, after they had been in a relationship since 2011.

Court documents filed in the Superior Court of California last week said the couple separated three days before Christmas, just over a week before they were set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on January 1.

Griffin shared a photo on social media of herself and Fonda eating fruit with their arms wrapped round each other.

She wrote: “Me: Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.

“@Janefonda: Come on over kid. I’ll feed you and I’ll listen to you.”

After news first emerged of the divorce filing, Griffin seemingly acknowledged the news on social media, writing: “Well … sh*t. This sucks.”

She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Griffin is known for her stand-up comedy, winning two Emmy awards for outstanding reality programme in 2007 and 2008 for her show Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List.

She also won a Grammy award in 2014 for her comedy album Calm Down Gurrl.

Griffin also appeared in TV programmes including Suddenly Susan alongside Brooke Shields, and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air with Will Smith.

In August 2021, the US star revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer “even though I’ve never smoked” and was to have surgery to remove part of the affected area.

She later revealed she was cancer-free in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Griffin also holds a Guinness World Record for the most televised comedy specials by any comedian in history, which she achieved in June 2013.