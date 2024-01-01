Fleur East announces pregnancy with first child

Fleur East has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The host of the BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two shared the news on Instagram with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the shot: “2024 is gonna be different…,” adding a baby emoji and a heart emoji.

In the photo, East, who was the 2014 runner-up on ITV’s The X Factor, can be seen wearing a sheer black skintight jumpsuit with panels cut out on the chest, with an oversized black tuxedo jacket and corsage over the top.

East has been married to stylist and designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since June 2019.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony against the backdrop of the Atlas mountains in Morocco.

Among the guests in attendance were I’m A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, TV presenter AJ Odudu and The Only Way Is Essex’s Vas J Morgan.

Marking their anniversary in 2023, Badiane-Robin wrote on Instagram: “Four years ago I married my best friend.

“Today on our anniversary, I am reminded of how lucky I am to have such an amazing wife who fills my life with laughter, and joy.

“You are my rock, my confidante, and my better half. Here’s to many more years of adventure, growth, and endless love together.”