David Beckham makes ‘working class’ gag as he and wife Victoria dine at Ritz

David and Victoria Beckham kicked off their new year celebrations with a special meal at The Ritz, with the former footballer making a gag about his wife’s “working-class” roots.

The duo enjoyed a lavish lunch with Victoria’s parents Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The couple shared a string of photos from the outing, showing Victoria in a royal blue dress and David in a dark suit and blue tie.

Victoria wrote: “Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much.”

David used the opportunity to poke fun at his wife, writing: “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz. @victoriabeckham Very working class ? My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s.”

The gag is a reference to the Beckham Netflix documentary, in which Victoria says she grew up “working class”.

David interjects to tell her to “be honest”, prompting her to reveal that her father drove a Rolls Royce when she was at school.

Last week it was revealed the couple have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales across their consumer, media and fashion empires amid the success of the Netflix series.

Accounts for David Beckham’s businesses revealed he made £72.6 million in revenues over 2022.

The figure incorporates sales from his sponsorships and brands as well as from his production firm Studio 99, which made the documentary Beckham and the biopic The Edge of Everything, documenting the life of English snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The full financial impact of the popular series will not be seen until the company unveils its 2023 accounts.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business saw revenues swell by 44% to £58.8 million over 2022, compared with the year before.

Nevertheless, the businesswoman and former Spice Girl’s company continued to operate at a loss, despite losses narrowing year-on-year from £3.9 million to £900,000 in 2022.