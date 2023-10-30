Celebrities dress as dolls, their sisters and the Addams Family before Halloween

Keke Palmer

Celebrities have dressed as life-size dolls and characters from the Addams Family before this year’s Halloween.

American actress and singer, Keke Palmer, has shown an array of costumes this year from horror-themes to gala-style outfits on social media.

She dressed her son, Leodis, up as scientist Victor Frankenstein as she played the Bride of Frankenstein, strapped to a medical table in one Instagram post.

In other images, the 30-year-old took inspiration from model Tyra Banks in reference to Disney movie, Life-Size, starring actress Lindsay Lohan, as a pink-dress wearing fashion doll.

Palmer wrote: “Halloween is the season of homage! Thank you for this classic @lindsaylohan and @tyrabanks.”

Also not content with sharing just one outfit on Instagram was Paris Hilton, who dressed as two popstars, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

Hilton’s Spears outfit echoed the singer’s air hostess garments from the Toxic music video and the American personality wrote: “Icons support icons @BritneySpears.”

Spears has recently released a book, The Woman In Me, which explores her career, life story and battle to end her conservatorship.

Meanwhile, singer and actress Chloe Bailey also dressed as comic book character Catwoman as well as Daenerys Targaryen from fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Dressed in a metallic outfit, Bailey wrote on Instagram: “I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons.”

Over the weekend, Adele put on a gothic-inspired long black dress and wig in what appeared to be a Morticia Addams reference following the success of the series Wednesday on Netflix.

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini opted for Barbie’s pink cowboy outfit from this year’s film about the Mattel doll while Lizzo decided to honour the late singer Tina Turner with a sparkly dress and a wig.

On Instagram, Riverdale stars went for a more comic book female villain assortment of costumes with Camila Mendes as Catwoman, Madelaine Petsch as Poison Ivy and Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn.

Petsch wrote: “Gotham city sirens.”

A member of the Kardashian family opted for Kim Kardashian’s viral 2013 Met Gala outfit.