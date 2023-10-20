Second housemate evicted from Big Brother after public vote

Big Brother housemates

Big Brother contestant Zak has become the second housemate to be evicted from the show after a public vote.

The 28-year-old model from Manchester faced elimination alongside fellow contestant Henry, after receiving five nominations from fellow housemates.

In his first interview after leaving the house on Big Brother: Late & Live, Zak said it was “nerve-wracking” but he was happy to hear “people cheering” as he departed the house into a live studio audience.

“I’ve had quite a few conflicts here and there… Henry has not had any conflicts in the house. I was talk of the house for the few days before the nominations,” he told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

As he left the house, the live studio audience was heard chanting “Get Kerry out”, referencing the Essex-based NHS manager.

Zak, who lasted 14 days in the house, was reminded of a chat he had with Olivia who later called him “sexist”.

“When I get bored I like to wind people up,” he said, before telling the co-hosts the next reality show he would like to appear on is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Make-up artist Farida was the first contestant to be voted off the show after she and Kerry received the most nominations from fellow housemates.

The influential social experiment, which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win £100,000, has opened its doors for the first time in five years.

The reality series returned to ITV after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.