Made In Chelsea star and original Gogglebox member join Dancing On Ice line-up

Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and original Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb are the latest celebrities revealed to be competing in the new season of Dancing On Ice.

The pair are the sixth and seventh contestants to be announced, joining world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

Revealing the news on ITV’s Lorraine, Lustig-Webb said: “The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14, so almost 40 years ago.

“I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around, I didn’t fall over so that was a good thing. I’ve got a new appreciation for skating.

“I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is.”

The announcement comes weeks after the hairdresser confirmed his departure from hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox, having appeared on the show since its first series in 2013.

Made In Chelsea star Nazaire, who also hosts a podcast called Playtime with his co-star Charlie Radnedge, said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing On Ice looks so difficult.

“I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

The news was announced on social media with a post that said: “He can go for miles but how will Chelsea Charmer Miles Nazaire fare around the rink?”

The upcoming series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 new celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing.

The final five contestants are yet to be announced.