Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni speaks about ‘deterioration’ of father from dementia

Ted Lasso photo call – London

Kola Bokinni has opened up about the “horrible deterioration” of his father following his diagnosis with vascular dementia.

The 31-year-old actor is known for dystopian Black Mirror, crime drama Top Boy and his biggest role as footballer Isaac McAdoo on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Bokinni described his father as “a proud man, an amazing cook” who is “always smiling” and “loves a laugh”.

He told BBC Breakfast that his father was diagnosed following his cousin coming to his house and “uncle T” thinking it was his girlfriend.

The common condition, vascular dementia, is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, which has symptoms including slowness of thought and problems with concentration, according to the NHS.

Bokinni also said: “It’s horrible. (To see) someone that you like idolise them, watch them, like just literally deteriorating in front of your eyes and it’s like, (there is) nothing you can do.”

When asked about if he received support following his father’s diagnosis, he said: “(They said) ‘The only thing we can do is make him comfortable while the disease progresses’.

“I mean, he’s completely different from what he was like, he’s like a different person… he doesn’t remember any of us.

“If you lose your memories, if you lose the ability to walk, to make yourself food, to have normal functioning behaviour, it’s all memory, it’s all inside, you know… if you lose that, then you lose almost everything about yourself.”

He also reflected on working as an actor while facing an “unbelievably difficult” time with his father.

Bokinni said: “He (my father) went missing for like, almost 12 hours, but they found him (on the) opposite side of London, just pyjamas and no shoes.

(left to right) James Lance, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, Cristo Fernandez, Nick Mohammed and Jason Suedikis who star in Ted Lasso (Ian West/PA)

“Wherever I’m going and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, your life is going so well’. And back of my mind, I’m thinking ‘oh, little do you know’.”

Bokinni said his father is now in a care home and also spoke about how living with someone with dementia means “you have a good day when they have a good day and you have a bad day when they have a bad day”.

He said he is opening up about his family member’s condition to help others as he went through “struggles” while trying to have a career.