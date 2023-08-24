The BBC takes home top prizes at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations

The BBC reigned supreme at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards, scooping several top prizes including the coveted channel of the year award.

Hit shows from the broadcaster The Traitors and Happy Valley were winners in the best entertainment and best drama categories, respectively.

The past 12 months has been a memorable time for viewers, with several big on screen finales, as well as welcoming genre busting non-scripted formats.

The BBC’s Happy Valley won best drama (Matt Squire/BBC/PA)

Winners of the 2023 awards were announced at an event on Thursday, hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, writer and musician Jordan Gray.

Jury president Mobeen Azhar handed out the prestigious channel of the year award to the BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore.

Other BBC wins included the best entertainment category which went to The Traitors, best drama for the final season of Sally Wainwright’s critically acclaimed police drama Happy Valley, and best entertainment TV presenter for Graham Norton.

The breakthrough presenter award went to Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, following her intimate documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?

Claudia Winkleman was also the recipient of this year’s outstanding achievement award, in recognition of her contribution to some of TV’s most popular shows.

Claudia Winkleman was the recipient of this year’s outstanding achievement award (Ian West/PA)

The well-known presenter has recently fronted two of the biggest non-scripted hits of the last 12 months; Channel 4’s much talked about The Piano and BBC’s breakout hit of 2022 The Traitors.

Winkleman, who collected her award in person, also continues to present the BBC’s Saturday night juggernaut Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC’s rival broadcaster Channel 4 also picked up several programme awards, including best documentary and best popular factual.

Channel 4’s Children Of The Taliban won the former award, while comedian Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard took home the latter.

The final series of fan-favourite Derry Girls won best comedy series, and the prize for breakthrough actor was awarded to Lewis Gribben for his chilling performance in Channel 4 hit Somewhere Boy.

The final series of fan-favourite Derry Girls won best comedy series (Hat Trick/Channel 4/PA)

Emmy Award-winning HBO drama Succession – starring Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin – won best international drama.

In the acting categories, Kate Winslet took home the best TV actor in a drama award for her heart-wrenching performance in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth.

Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou won best TV actor in a comedy for his performance in Netflix series A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou.

In the only award voted for by the public, “Dr Who Regenerates” was crowned TV Moment of the Year.

The Edinburgh TV Festival’s head of awards Bianca Newby said: “What a year it has been for TV. But once again, the creative talent on show tonight has demonstrated just how strong and resilient our industry is.