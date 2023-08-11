Notification Settings

Elsa Pataky says husband Chris Hemsworth looks ‘better than ever’ as he turns 40

Showbiz

In an online tribute Pataky reassured the Marvel star that everything was ‘gonna be ok’, as he reached the milestone birthday.

Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky says her husband Chris Hemsworth looks “better than ever” as she celebrated his 40th birthday.

In an online tribute Pataky reassured the Marvel star that everything was “gonna be ok”, as he reached the milestone birthday.

Hemsworth is best known for playing God of Thunder Thor in the blockbuster superhero franchise.

Sharing a picture of him appearing to cover his face in disbelief, Pataky wrote: “That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40, my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok!

