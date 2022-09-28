Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds announces third Deadpool film featuring Hugh Jackman

Mid WalesShowbizPublished: Comments

Blockbuster star and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has casually announced a third instalment in the smash Deadpool film series featuring Hugh Jackman's return to the role of Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Reynolds, who bought the Welsh football club in 2020 alongside fellow acting star Rob McElhenney, took to his Youtube channel this week to share that he has been working on a new Deadpool film "for a good long while".

He has enjoyed starring roles in film and television for 30 years but his biggest commercial successes came in the 2010s with the Deadpool superhero films.

Australian actor Jackman, meanwhile, found his breakthrough as Wolverine in 20th Century Fox's X-Men films and various spin-offs. The 2017 standalone Logan had been billed as his final outing as the character, before this week's shock announcement that he will reprise the role in Deadpool 3.

In an update to his Youtube channel, which has almost 4 million subscribers, Reynolds said: "We've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now."

Nodding to the irreverent nature of the Deadpool films, he joked about "searching my soul" and "finding new depth, new motivation, new meaning" before revealing that the creative team's "one new idea" was to ask Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine "one more time".

According to the video, the film will be released on September 6, 2024.

Showbiz
Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News