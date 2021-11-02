Pixie Lott ‘extremely happy’ to discover she is descended from musicians

National Television Awards 2021 – London

Pixie Lott has said she was “extremely happy” to find out she is descended from three generations of musicians during her episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

While making the BBC programme, which sees celebrities trace their family histories, the singer uncovered three generations of musicians on her mother’s side of the family.

“I was extremely happy to find I have musicians in the family,” she said.

“I always thought I was the only one to do music as an occupation.

“It makes more sense now as to why I went into it myself.”

Lott, 30, added that she had “already started writing little song ideas” inspired by her experience on the show.

“It was a once in a lifetime journey to go on, especially as my mum joined us too,” she said.

“Now we can pass the stories on to the next generation from our family and keep them alive.”

During the programme she also learns about her paternal great-grandfather Joseph, who was a prisoner of war in Germany during the First World War.

Lott said she “can’t even imagine what Joseph went through and how he ever recovered after what he’d seen and been through”.

“He was so young to be captured and be a prisoner of war,” she added

“After him joining to fight for our country it ended up in him having to work to aid the opposing country.

“It must have been incredibly tough.”

Lott said learning about her family history made her think about “how fast time flies and how quickly generations move on”.

She added: “After learning about all of their stories it made me think, ‘What do I want my story to be if the next generations learn of ours?'”