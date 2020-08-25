Keira Knightley to star in period drama The Essex Serpent

Keira Knightley is set to star in a TV adaptation of the award-winning novel The Essex Serpent.

The Oscar-nominated actress will also serve as an executive producer on the period drama, which is based on Sarah Perry’s best-selling 2016 book.

Keira Knightley will star in a TV adaptation of the novel The Essex Serpent (Ian West/PA)

The Essex Serpent follows the newly widowed Cora – played by Knightley – who relocates from Victorian London to a small village in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature has returned to the area.

The series will air on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

It is the second TV series Knightley, 35, has recently signed up for, having been cast in Hulu’s The Other Typist earlier this year.

British star Knightley’s film credits include Pride & Prejudice, The Imitation Game and the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.