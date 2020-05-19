Charles to present Classic FM show about his love of classical music

The Prince of Wales is to appear on two Classic FM radio programmes about his love of classical music, taking to the airwaves to present one of them.

Heir to the throne Charles will be interviewed by Alan Titchmarsh about his love of watching live performances and how the livelihoods of orchestras and performers have been affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The interview will be broadcast on Monday May 25 in a two-hour programme in which the prince will share some of his favourite pieces, performed by his musical patronages.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall listening to an orchestra play in Austria (John Stillwell/PA)

Charles will also go solo to present a two-hour show on Tuesday May 26, selecting more of his favoured classical pieces.

He will give his personal reflections on works such as both of Frederic Chopin’s piano concertos, the Four Last Songs of Richard Strauss, and Julius Benedict’s Piano Concerto in E-flat.

He will also feature recordings from two of the Duchess of Cornwall’s musical patronages – the National Youth Orchestra and the London Chamber Orchestra.

Classic FM presenter Titchmarsh said: “It is always a privilege to spend time in the company of His Royal Highness and none more so than when it involves our mutual enjoyment of classical music.”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with presenters Myleene Klass and Alan Titchmarsh at Classic FM’s 25th anniversary recital in 2017 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “It is typically thoughtful of him to choose to highlight the plight of his many musical patronages, alongside the difficulties that all musicians face, during an unprecedented period when enjoyment of live music has been curtailed.

“I am looking forward to welcoming him to Classic FM.”

The prince is patron of the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the Monteverdi and Bach Choirs, the Royal Opera House and Welsh National Opera.

Other music the prince will select will include Richard Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, choruses from the St Matthew Passion by Bach and Hubert Parry’s Bridal March Of The Birds from The Birds Of Aristophanes.

Phil Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “His Royal Highness shares our vision of bringing classical music to as wide an audience as possible.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges the music world is facing at the moment and we are honoured to collaborate with the Prince of Wales – a lifetime supporter and champion of the arts – for these two special programmes.”

A Royal Appointment will be broadcast on Monday May 25 and Tuesday May 26, from 8pm to 10pm, on Classic FM – available across the UK on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, at ClassicFM.com and on Global Player.