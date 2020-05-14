Kate Garraway makes video call to husband in hospital during clap for carers

Kate Garraway has video called her husband Derek Draper, who is in hospital with coronavirus, during the weekly clap for carers.

Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was taken to hospital at the end of March.

In a post on Instagram, the 53-year-old mother-of-two said she could not be sure whether Draper was able to hear his family’s applause.

But she said she hoped the sound lifted the spirits of the NHS staff treating him.

The TV star also shared a video of her son Billy, who had made a Lego version of their family, which she said they hoped to be able to leave by Draper’s bed.

She told her 740,000 followers: “So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight.

“We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! – ofcourse we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude.”

She added: “Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us.

“I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts – you are superheroes.

“Love to all in these terrible times – the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough.”

She has been providing regular updates on her husband’s condition to coincide with the clap for carers on Thursday evenings.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.