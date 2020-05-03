Stephen Fry and Troy Deeney turn story readers for BBC Bitesize

Stephen Fry and footballer Troy Deeney have signed up to the BBC’s education efforts.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and EastEnder Danny Dyer are among the previously-announced famous faces leading online lessons.

Fry, 62, and Deeney, 31, will take part in the Celebrity Book Club, reading from their homes and bringing “to life key texts to teenagers”.

Watford’s Troy Deeney (Adam Davy/PA)

Watford player Deeney will be on Bitesize Daily Secondary, for pupils aged 12 to 13, reading an extract each day from Bodyguard: Hostage, the action thriller by Chris Bradford.

Fry will read Kim Slater’s novel A Seven Letter word, on Bitesize Daily Secondary, for pupils aged 11 to 12.

Deeney said: “It’s really important to keep school students of all ages learning throughout this period despite not being able to go to school, so I’m glad I’ve been able to help with this meaningful initiative.”

Deeney and Fry will be on Celebrity Book Club from Monday to Thursday. Celebrity Book Club is part of BBC Bitesize Daily and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.