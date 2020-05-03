Holly Willoughby leaves Celebrity Juice after 12 years

Holly Willoughby has confirmed that she has quit Celebrity Juice, saying “all good things must come to an end”.

The TV presenter, 39, has left her team captain role after 12 years on the ITV2 show.

Her friend Fearne Cotton, 38, quit the long-running series, starring Keith Lemon, 47, in 2018.

Willoughby said she had enjoyed “12 years of fantastic chaos…

“I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone,” she posted on Instagram.

“Thank you to you all for watching. We’ve always had the loudest and best audiences….

“It’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out,” the co-host of This Morning said.

I’ve had a lovely time working with you. You are the best! I hope I’m lucky enough to work with you again one day. Goodbye @hollywills x https://t.co/Miajq1YeJj — Keith Lemon (@lemontwittor) May 3, 2020

“Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work… All good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever.

“It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky, lucky person.”

She said of Lemon: “I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’. My goodness me it did.

“Three friends, you me and Fearne Cotton … and that is what is at the heart of it, friendship. I love the bones of you Lemon!

After ten years on celebrity juice I am leaving. I walk away with so many incredible memories and will miss everyone in front of and behind the cameras so much. So much love and luck to them all for future series x pic.twitter.com/kCL4FBVYwa — fearne cotton (@Fearnecotton) December 18, 2018

“Thank you for making me laugh for 12 years… I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check.”

Lemon – real name Leigh Francis – wrote on Twitter: “I’ve had a lovely time working with you. You are the best! I hope I’m lucky enough to work with you again one day.”