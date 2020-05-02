Menu

Phillip Schofield shows off ‘hair-raising’ style options

Showbiz | Published:

The host is also having to do his own make-up for This Morning because of social distancing restrictions.

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has shown fans some unusual hairstyling options while in lockdown.

This Morning’s co-host demonstrated his attempts to style his hair in a post on Instagram.

“Lockdown hair options,” he wrote.

Schofield recently celebrated his 58th birthday, saying it was “weird” because it was “lacking in hugs” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV bosses have pledged to keep This Morning on air “for as long as possible”.

