7 of the best films about dogs to watch on Disney+

Dog lovers have a wealth of content to enjoy on the newly-launched streaming service Disney+.

Here are some of the best:

101 Dalmatians

The 1996 live-action film stars Glenn Close as the classic Disney villain Cruella De Vil, who dognaps dalmatians Pongo and Perdita’s litter of puppies with the intent of making a coat out of spotted fur.

The devastated dog parents must rally the animals of London to come to their rescue.

The film also stars Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson as Pongo and Perdita’s owners, as well as Dame Joan Plowright and Hugh Laurie.

Lady and the Tramp

The 1955 animated classic is available on the streaming service but so is the brand new photo-realistic retelling, following in the footsteps of The Lion King and The Jungle Book, which is exclusive to Disney+.

The romantic story about a sheltered cocker spaniel and a downtown mutt features the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp.

Turner & Hooch

While Tom Hanks is recovering from coronavirus in isolation with his wife Rita Wilson, revisit the 1989 comedy in which he plays compulsively neat detective Scott Turner, whose life is turned upside down when he’s forced to team up with a junkyard dog called Hooch.

The dog looks set to ruin Turner’s home, career and budding romance but could be the key to solving his owner’s murder.

Bolt

Boasting a voice cast of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus and Malcolm McDowell, this 2008 animation tells the story of the canine star of the biggest show in Hollywood, who believes his fictional powers are real.

After he’s accidentally shipped to New York City, he embarks on a cross-country trek to save his co-star from a threat he believes is just as real.

Kitbull

Pixar’s first fully 2D-animated project was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year.

The tearjerking short film follows the connection between a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pitbull, who experience friendship for the first time.

Old Yeller

This 1957 classic about a boy and a stray dog in post-Civil War Texas will tug at the heartstrings.

When his younger brother adopts the dog, 15-year-old Travis tries to shoo him away but Old Yeller proves he’s made of sterner stuff when he protects the family farm and saves Travis’s life.

World’s Greatest Dogs

A National Geographic documentary from 2015, this film celebrates amazing dogs and their dedicated owners.

It shows some performing acrobatic stunts while others surf, ride a scooter or skateboard.