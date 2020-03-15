Lady Gaga says she is ‘hanging at home with my dogs’ in self-isolation

Lady Gaga has said she is “hanging at home with my dogs” in self-isolation amid the spread of coronavirus.

The singer said she has taken advice from doctors and scientists and plans to stay away from her older relatives, but added she has “talked to God – she said we’re gonna be ok.”

The singer shared a photo of herself on the sofa with her French bulldogs Gustavo, Asia and Koji, with a heavily embellished leather jacket slung over her shoulder.

She wrote: “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it.

“I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi and NBA players Christian Wood, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are among the high profile people who have already been diagnosed with the illness.