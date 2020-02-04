Sarah Solemani asks for help finding foster brother

Actress Sarah Solemani has asked for help in finding her foster brother after they lost contact six years ago.

The Bridget Jones’s Baby star, 37, said Salim Bachir, now 24, lived with her family in north London for 10 years.

Twitter I need your help finding my foster brother Salim Bachir. He lived with our family for ten years. We lost contact and want to know how he is. He would be 24 now. Here’s a pic walking down the aisle on my wedding day. We miss him so much and love him always. Pls RT. pic.twitter.com/aeHWZPHjAp — Sarah Solemani (@Solemani) February 4, 2020

Sharing a photograph of him from her wedding day, in which he is wearing a dark suit and blue tie, she wrote: “Twitter I need your help finding my foster brother Salim Bachir.

“He lived with our family for ten years. We lost contact and want to know how he is.

“He would be 24 now. Here’s a pic walking down the aisle on my wedding day. We miss him so much and love him always. Pls RT.”

Asked how long it has been since she last knew his whereabouts, she said: “About six years, he was last with us in North London.”

Solemani married husband Daniel Ingram in 2012 and they have one daughter, Soraya, six.