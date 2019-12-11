Radio Times poll names greatest sitcom Christmas special ever

The finale of The Office is the greatest sitcom Christmas special ever, according to a poll conducted by the Radio Times.

Only Fools And Horses’s Christmas trilogy finished a narrow second while Gavin & Stacey’s 2008 festive edition came third, according to a poll of more than 3,000 RadioTimes.com readers.

First broadcast on BBC One over two nights from Boxing Day 2003, The Office’s two-part Christmas special saw former receptionist Dawn (Lucy Davis) and office worker Tim (Martin Freeman) finally kiss after two series of will-they won’t-they.

The Office, co-created by Ricky Gervais, has been named the greatest sitcom Christmas special ever by a Radio Times poll (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Only Fools And Horses’s three Christmas episodes included Heroes And Villains, where Del Boy and Rodney memorably arrived at a wake dressed as Batman and Robin.

The third episode in the trilogy, Time On Our Hands, finally saw the brothers achieve their goal of becoming millionaires.

It was watched by 24.3 million viewers, a UK record for a comedy.

Gavin & Stacey’s 2008 special saw the Welsh contingent decamp to Essex for Christmas.

Advertising

Other shows to make the top 10 include The Vicar Of Dibley, The Royle Family and The Good Life.

Responding to the poll, The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais told RadioTimes.com: “The Office Christmas Specials allowed me to repay the viewing public for sitting through the bleakness and tragedy of the previous six hours of David Brent.

Sir David Jason starred in Only Fools And Horses, which has been named as having one of the best Christmas specials of any sitcom (Ian West/PA)

“I always intended to give him a little hope by the end and I always knew Tim and Dawn would get together.

Advertising

“I was blown away at the time by how it resonated with audiences and I’m over the moon that it’s still regarded with such affection today. ‘A good idea is a good idea forever’.

“Thanks again to Radio Times readers. Merry Christmas, and live fast, die old.”

Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com editorial director said: “A great Christmas sitcom lives long in the memory, as our list demonstrates the best have an equal measure of humour and emotion to keep the audience thoroughly entertained, tugging on the heart-strings and providing belly-laughs.

“The Office brought these factors together in equal measure – and Gervais and (Stephen) Merchant’s brilliant work is a very worthy winner of our poll.”

The greatest Christmas sitcoms ever, according to a RadioTimes.com poll:

1. The Office Christmas Special

2. Only Fools And Horses Christmas Trilogy

3. Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special

4. The Vicar Of Dibley: The Christmas Lunch Incident

5. The Royle Family Christmas Special

6. The Good Life: Silly but it’s Fun

7. Father Ted: A Christmassy Ted

8. The League Of Gentlemen: Yule Never Leave

9. Blackadder’s Christmas Carol

10. Dinnerladies: Christmas And Minnellium

11. Merry Christmas, Mr Bean

12. Miranda: I Do But To Who?/The Final Curtain

13. Peep Show: Seasonal Beatings

14. Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy Christmas/The Virgin Mammy

15. Steptoe And Son: A Perfect Christmas

16. Porridge: The Desperate Hours

17. Dad’s Army: My Brother And I

18. Knowing Me, Knowing Yule — With Alan Partridge

19. Last Of The Summer Wine: Getting Sam Home

20. Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em: Jessica’s First Christmas

21. Outnumbered: The Robbers