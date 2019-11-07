This Morning launches BEKIND anti-bullying campaign

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are among the stars urging children to be kind to one another ahead of the Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Week.

This year sees the return of the BEKIND campaign from ITV’s This Morning, encouraging youngsters to speak out, stand up and be kind.

The campaign is supported by stationery brand Smiggle, which is giving children free, limited edition BEKIND keyrings.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Throughout Anti-Bullying Week – November 11 to 15 – celebrities and hosts on This Morning will also be showing their support with the BEKIND keyrings.

Mother-of-three Willoughby said: “With young children myself, I understand how important it is to talk openly about the subject of bullying.

“This Morning’s BEKIND initiative has helped many, many children across the UK and I’m so pleased we’re working with Smiggle for a second time this Anti-Bullying Week.”

Schofield added: “Our BEKIND initiative is one of the This Morning campaigns of which I am most proud.

“Educating children to use social media kindly is vital for all parents, carers, schools and beyond.

“Here at This Morning we hope we can play our part to help too.”

Dr Ranj Singh said the keyrings would “act as a great daily reminder for each of us to do our very best to be kind every day”.

Dr Ranj Singh (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Smiggle has produced 100,000 keyrings, available for free in all its stores across the country from November 7.

The brand’s managing director John Cheston said: “We are proud to be working with This Morning for a second time on the very important BEKIND campaign.

“We want to help empower all of our fans to be able to speak out if they are being bullied themselves, stand up for those who are being bullied and always choose kindness.



“As the place where a smile meets a giggle, the health and happiness of our fans is incredibly important to us and so it was easy to decide to support this campaign again.”

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said the show was “thrilled” to again be partnering with Smiggle.

“Sadly, we know that being bullied as a child can have long-lasting effects into adulthood and so it is vital that all kids are armed with the tools they need to discuss bullying,” he said.



People are being encouraged to upload photographs of their keyrings to social media using the hashtag #BEKIND.



To find out more about BEKIND or read about what you can do if you or someone you know is experiencing bullying, visit itv.com/thismorning or stv.tv/thismorning.

To find out where to pick up a keyring visit smiggle.co.uk/bekind.