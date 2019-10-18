Sugababes are back with original line-up and new music

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy have regained the right to make music as the Sugababes, releasing their first music together in six years.

The trio, who made up the group’s original line-up, lost the right to record and perform under the name following a number of radical line-up changes.

Flowers, a cover of the UK garage classic by Sweet Female Attitude, is their first release together since Flatline in 2013, which they released under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhan.

It comes 19 years after they found fame with the release of their Brit Award-nominated debut single Overload.

Buena, 34, confirmed the news on her Instagram account overnight, telling her 75,000 followers: “Thank U for all the support guys we really appreciate the love.”

The track appears on the Garage Classical album by DJ Spoony, which sees UK garage music re-imagined using the 36-piece Ignition Orchestra.

Paloma Faith, Lily Allen, Emeli Sande and Gabrielle are also among the stars who have lent their vocals to the 12-track record.

Advertising

The Sugababes will make their on-stage return in a pre-recorded performance on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show on Friday night.

DJ Spoony posted a photo from the studio, telling fans: “Yes. Love to The Graham Norton Show.”

Last year Donaghy, 35, teased fans about the prospect of new music from the trio.

Advertising

She said to expect a new album within the next 12 months and hinted that the trio had regained the rights to the Sugababes name, which they lost after a number of line-up changes.

The original line-up won a legion of fans with the release of their debut album One Touch together in 2000.

However, Donaghy left the group in 2001 amid reports of infighting before Buena departed in 2005 following the birth of her daughter, and Buchanan left in 2009.