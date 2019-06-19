Rita Ora pulls out of Secret Solstice Festival due to chest infection

Rita Ora has pulled out of her set at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival because of a “re-occurring chest infection”.

The singer was due to perform at the event on Friday, but posted a string of messages on Twitter telling fans her doctors had advised her to cancel.

She said she was “heartbroken” to disappoint her fans.

Ora said: “I’m very sad to have to let all those attending the Solstice in Iceland know that I’m not going to be able to headline as planned.

“I’ve been struggling with a re-occurring chest infection and have been advised by my Doctors to take time out to recover.”

She went on: “I was so excited to spend time in Iceland and be part of this festival.

“I never take any cancellation lightly as I’m always hugely grateful for all the opportunities I have to perform as I love performing.

“I’m especially disappointed and heartbroken when it means letting down my wonderful fans.

“I’m so sorry to not be there!

“I love you all and thank you for your support.”

Ora added: “I look forward to celebrating Solstice 2020 with you!”