Walk of Famer Anne Hathaway pays tribute to indigenous people of Los Angeles

Anne Hathaway paid tribute to the Native American people who originally inhabited southern California as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Oscar-winning actress, known for appearing in films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises and Les Miserables, became star number 2,663 at the famous Los Angeles landmark.

Anne Hathaway has become the latest star to be honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (PA)

She was honoured in the category of motion pictures.

Hathaway, 36, opened her acceptance speech by paying tribute to the Tongva, a Native American people who historically inhabited the Los Angeles area.

She said: “I started to think about the land that goes underneath the star, that land that goes beneath all of these stars, and how it was cared and kept for millennia, more than millennia, by the Tongva people.

“I think it’s important to mention that they still live here today. So the soul and the spirit that runs through the earth beneath us originates with and continues to be kept by them.

“So I would like to begin by thanking the Tongva people and by acknowledging that they are the rightful keepers of the land this star is on.”

Hathaway, who won the best supporting actress Academy Award for the role of prostitute Fantine in Les Miserables, also thanked her family, who were seated in the audience for Thursday’s ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

Turning to her mother, father and husband Adam Shulman, with whom she shares a son, Hathaway said: “The gift of being the focus and recipient of your tremendous and enlightened love is, along with motherhood, the most important and profound part of my very blessed life.

“I am able to walk through this world as I do because you make me safe, held, seen and adored. I love you.”

Anne Hathaway is known for starring in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Les Miserables (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actress Awkwafina, best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians, appeared alongside Hathaway in 2018 heist movie Oceans 8 and spoke at the ceremony, held outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.

She said her generation had “grown up with” Hathaway, before referencing her roles as a young woman in films The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada.

Awkwafina, 29, added that Hathaway, a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community, is “truly a legend”.

For each star installed on the Walk of Fame, the sponsor of the nominee must pay 40,000 US dollars (£31,000) to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

The money goes towards the installation of the monument, as well as the maintenance of the Walk of Fame.